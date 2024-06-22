Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending car stopping at Bintulu roadside

BINTULU (June 22): A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a car stopped by the roadside at Jalan Pantai ABF Tanjung Batu here today.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the crash happened at about 10.15am.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when a car travelling from Columbia Hospital towards the town stopped on the left side of the road, and at the same time a motorcycle coming from behind crashed into the rear of the car, he said.

He added that the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead by medical staff while on the way to the Bintulu Hospital in an ambulance.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Nixon called upon anyone with information about the crash to call the Bintulu traffic police station or investigating officer Lydia Allan at 086-338575.