Nomination for Sg Bakap by-election went smoothly, says police

NIBONG TEBAL (June 22): The nomination process for the Sungai Bakap state by-election at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi, went on smoothly without a hitch today.

Penang police spokesperson SAC W Puspanathan when contacted, said 600 police personnel were involved in traffic control and ensuring security throughout the nomination process.

He expressed satisfaction with the cooperation received from the contesting political parties, adding that so far they have not received any police reports related to election offences.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin, former director of the Aminuddin Baki Institute’s northern branch, and Abidin Ismail, Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman and former logistics executive, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Sungai Bakap by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, from PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the Penang State Election last August, Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes. – Bernama