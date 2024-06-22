Nurturing future talent crucial as S’wak posits itself as leader in green hydrogen, says minister

MIRI (June 22): As Sarawak positions itself as a leader in green hydrogen production in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries, inculcating and nurturing future talents is crucial to give the younger generation awareness on the importance of this technology, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said offering free education at government-owned tertiary institutions is the first step the Sarawak government is taking towards moving towards producing high-quality skilled workers who can contribute in this industry.

“When we talk about global warming and climate change, we are referring to ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. One way is by using green energy.

“Now in Malaysia, Sarawak is at the forefront of this initiative. To generate green energy, it derives from water. In fact, fossil fuel is still widely used yet it may dry up one day. Thus, what we are doing today is to cover the future of fossil fuel. I must say this (green energy) will be the future.

“To do that, we need to train skilled workers with knowledge in this technology and expand it further in the future. Hence, the Sarawak government is offering free education at state-owned tertiary institutions to prepare the state for the future,” he said when officiating the ‘Centexs Hydrogen & Tech Safari 4.0’ programme at the Miri Civic Centre here today.

Organised by the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) with collaboration with local authorities and government bodies as well as industry players, it was attended by 552 students from 10 secondary schools in the division.

Lee added that in preparing to become the main producer of green hydrogen energy in this region, it is implementing the H2ONBill and H2Biscus projects as well as the construction of two green hydrogen plants.

“Additionally, in line with the hydrogen development, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak is preparing the brace the impact of transformation in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cybersecurity which are part of the Sarawak Digital Economy Action Plan as this will change the landscape of the state’s economy by 2030,” the Senadin assemblyman added.

Meanwhile, Centexs chief executive officer Dato Syeed Mohd Hussein Wan Abdul Rahman in his welcoming speech said the event is to raise awareness among youth and local communities on Centexs’ role in the industrial and digital sectors, particularly the role of hydrogen as a new alternative energy source.

It also aims to introduce Centexs’ skills programmes, which are industry-based certificates with most of them being of international standards, and promote them to the community.

“Additionally, we are introducing the functions of government in the digital economy sector, such as the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development; Sarawak Multimedia Authority; Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation; as well as support from Yayasan Sarawak and Sarawak Metro.

“Through this programme, Centexs also hopes to provide information on the latest industry developments through educational talks with strategic industry partners, government agencies, and the private sector to the public.

“We are happy to say that we received strong support from industry players and agencies to organise exhibitions related to hydrogen and technology,” he said.

After the one-day event here in Miri, the event will be continued in Kapit in July, Lawas (September) and Kuching (October).