Pelawan rep extends aid to caregivers of children with schizophrenia, disability

SIBU (June 22): The plight of a retiree in Sungai Antu here and his child diagnosed with schizophrenia has caught the attention of Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

According to a statement from the Pelawan Service Centre, the father is a retired machinery repairman and the sole breadwinner of the family, consisting of his full-time housewife, an eldest daughter who is wheelchair-bound, and a 47-year-old son with schizophrenia.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, has assigned his service team and Mental Health Association chairman Kapitan So Teck Kee to look into the needs of the family, it said.

“The son initially refused treatment but So and the service team managed to bring him, together with his parents, to Sibu Hospital recently for the former to receive medical assessment and treatment.

“The service team will continue to monitor the family’s situation and will provide necessary support and assistance,” read the statement.

It added that Tiang called upon the community to pay more attention to mental health issues, as well as to extend care and assistance to those in need.