Petronas keen to strengthen S’wak media fraternity bond

KUCHING (June 22): About 50 media practitioners attended a ‘Ngiling Bidai’ (closing of Gawai Dayak celebration) hosted by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) held at a restaurant here on Friday.

Petronas Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Relations and Communications Siti Azlina Abdul Latif said the event was held to build relationships between Petronas and media practitioners as well as strengthening the rapport with Sarawak media fraternities.

“I believe through engagements such as this, we will be able to cultivate and nurture a long-term relationship that is beneficial to both parties.

“We are committed to continue engaging with Sarawak’s media practitioners through various programmes with the view of enhancing the media’s understanding of the increasingly complex oil and gas industry alongside the company’s transition to renewable energy,” she said when speaking at the event.

She added that Petronas will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this August.

Among those present were Petronas Sarawak senior manager Nurazibah M. Rabu, general manager (digital media) Siti Safarina Amrita Alias, and senior manager (media communications) Praevitriana Yuliawiratman.