Petros to establish Sarawak Storage Atlas on potential carbon capture sites statewide

KUCHING (June 22): Petros will undertake further studies to establish a Sarawak Storage Atlas on potential carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) sites across the state.

According to a statement, Petros would also undertake seismic acquisitions and further promote potential sites through a Sarawak Bid Round exercise to potential CCUS developers and investors.

“On the CCUS front, the progress of these projects is being developed through partnerships with Petronas, PTTEP Thailand and Japanese Consortiums,” it said.

The statement comes after a recent Sarawak Petroleum Advisory and Coordination Committee (PACC) meeting, which was held with the aim to increase Sarawak’s participation in both upstream and downstream activities of the oil and gas industry.

It was also highlighted during the meeting that discussions between Petros and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) discussions on Sarawak’s gas aggregator role were progressing well and targeted to conclude by July 1.

“Petronas, through its engagement with the state government, has assured it will comply with relevant state laws, particularly the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 (Amendment 2023) and will work collaboratively with Petros to ensure a seamless transition of gas aggregator role.”

During the meeting, the committee also received progress reports from the four subcommittees, namely the Committee on Gas Distribution; Committee on Industry Promotion and Investments; Committee on Regulatory and Compliance; and the Committee on Policy, Environment and Sustainable Energy.

The committee also welcomed two new appointments — Datu Saferi Ali as the State Attorney General effective on Sept 7,2023 and Datu Abdullah Julaihi as Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary effective May 1 this year.

“The committee records its appreciation to Datu Sr Zaidi Mahdi for his contributions to the committee during his tenure as the ministry’s permanent secretary,” it said.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also committee chairman, said he was pleased with the progress made by Petros in advancing various government projects, including the Miri 500MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant, Samalaju gas pipeline as well as the Kuching Hub and its planned infrastructure.

“The target set by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in terms of state power generation capacity is 10,000 MW by the year 2030, where 30 per cent would be generated from non-renewable sources from natural gas,” he said.

The high-technology investment potential in Sarawak can only be realised with proper energy planning and the ability to secure reasonably-priced natural gas, said the statement.

The meeting concluded with the progress of the state’s investment ranking and evaluation process; progress on compliance to licencing requirements under the ordinance; progress on onshore exploration, which will see potential oil and gas production in northern Sarawak; and progress on the participation of Sarawakian companies in oil and gas contracts inside and outside the state.