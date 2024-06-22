PM Anwar pays courtesy call on Sarawak governor

KUCHING (June 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, at the Astana Negeri today.

The prime minister, who arrived at 6.30pm, had a meeting with Wan Junaidi that lasted about 40 minutes.

Later tonight, Anwar is scheduled to attend the state-level Gawai Dayak dinner event at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Anwar said the courtesy visit was their first official meeting since Wan Junaidi was appointed Sarawak Governor in January.

“In this meeting, we discussed current developments in the country as well as aspects of development in Sarawak, in addition to pertinent issues related to the welfare of the people,” read the post.

Also present during the visit was Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. – Bernama