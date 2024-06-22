Premier: S’wak govt sets aside RM200 mln to repair, upgrade dilapidated rural schools, clinics

KUCHING (June 22): The Sarawak government has set aside RM100 million to expedite the repair and upgrading of dilapidated rural schools throughout the state, announced Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Additionally, another RM100 million has been allocated for the repair of rundown clinics.

He made the announcement during the Sarawak Gawai Dayak Gala Dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here tonight, also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Our Prime Minister has agreed to a collaboration between Sarawak and the Federal Government to expedite these projects. With this agreement, Sarawak can advance the funding first and be reimbursed later, enabling the rapid development of rural schools and clinics.

“Thank you, sir, for your agreement,” he said in his address.

Abang Johari further elaborated that these projects are to be completed within 18 months.

“This will certainly have a positive impact, especially in developing rural areas,” he added.

Earlier today, Abang Johari had disclosed that there are about 200 dilapidated schools left which need to be upgraded immediately.

He said Sarawak is willing to provide allocations for the federal government to upgrade dilapidated schools in the state.

He added the state and federal governments need to cooperate in implementing various education policies including on repairing and upgrading dilapidated schools.

Also present at the dinner were the Head of State, Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi; and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the advisor of the Sarawak Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024 organising committee, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is also the Sarawak Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024 working committee chairman.