PTTEP Malaysia champions environmental conservation with triple CSR initiatives

BINTULU (June 22): PTTEP Malaysia today spearheaded three impactful sustainability initiatives in celebration of World Environment Day under the ‘Nourish Nature, Nurture Future 2024’ programme.

Underscoring its commitment to environmental conservation and protection, the company extended its collaboration with the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), Department of Environment (DOE) Bintulu branch and University Putra Malaysia Bintulu’s (UPMKB) Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences.

It said this concerted effort aims to uplift the local landscape and address important environmental issues such as rising carbon emissions and soil erosion.

The ‘Nourish Nature, Nurture Future’ programme was launched last year with the planting of 300 trees in Bintulu.

This year, to demonstrate a stronger commitment to the environment, the programme expanded its tree planting target to 500 trees and added an e-waste recycling initiative to combat the growing of electronic waste.

Today, the 500-tree target was reached as a total of 300 trees were planted in Kidurong following the first phase in April, where 200 trees were planted at Taman Tumbina Bintulu.

“We firmly believe in creating a sustainable future for our community with our Green Ambitions,” said PTTEP Malaysia head of Malaysia Sarawak Asset Denkey Thatchaichawalit.

He said forestation would not only absorb carbon emissions but also create a thriving habitat for local wildlife.

“This initiative aligns with our company’s strategy to foster business growth while maintaining responsibility towards the community society and environment,” he said at the tree planting and e-waste launching ceremony at RPR Kidurong community hall here today.

The programme was officiated by Bintulu deputy resident Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey.

PTTEP Malaysia also launched an innovative e-waste recycling programme that goes beyond merely collecting e-waste.

He said the programme aims to raise awareness, educate the community on proper recycling methods, encourage effective e-waste management and proper e-waste disposal at the e-waste collection centre in Kidurong.

“This is deemed crucial in today’s era, where technology advancement is moving rapidly and improper disposal of electronic devices have become a pressing environmental and health issue,” he said.

The e-waste recycling programme aligns with several United Nations sustainable development goals, including climate action, responsible consumption and production and good health and wellbeing.

“Our goal is to create a responsible e-waste disposal blueprint that minimises environmental impact while maximising resource recovery. We are committed to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship across Sarawak,” added Thatchaichawalit.

Through these initiatives, PTTEP Malaysia continues to demonstrate its pledge towards environmental sustainability.

Earlier this month, the company launched the PTTEP Trail at Taman Tugu Kuala Lumpur, which was designed to promote both physical health and environmental appreciation and offers visitors a chance to reconnect with nature, walking through lush greenery and enjoy the soothing sounds of chirping birds.

The trail also validates PTTEP’s dedication to ‘walking the talk’ on environmental conservation and heightening appreciation of the country’s natural resources.

Among those present at the programme were BDA assistant general manager (Environment) Maimunah Matali, DOE Bintulu branch head Abdul Mazli Hafiz Abdul Malik, NREB Bintulu division office head Sinanawati Marto, UPMKB Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences dean Assoc Prof Dr Noorasmah Saupi and RPR Kidurong village chief Ibrahim Edeni.