Rahmah Sports Sales taking place June 28-30 at Emart Riam

MIRI (June 22): The Rahmah Sports Sales taking place at Emart Riam from June 28-30 is a chance for the public to purchase sports accessories and equipment at discounted prices, said Alan Ling.

Ling, who is a Malaysian Sports Council member, said the event is based on the Jualan Rahmah initiative introduced by the federal government to help the public save money when shopping.

“The purpose of this upcoming sales programme is also to increase the public’s participation in sports activities and to produce a healthy and fit society in line with the National Sports Vision 2030.

“Furthermore, the government has also introduced an individual income tax relief initiative of up to RM1,000 for individuals who buy sports equipment and spend on sport training for themselves, their spouses or their children,” he said.

He added that for the first time in Sarawak, Emart Riam is offering more than 50 items and sports equipment for football, volleyball, badminton, boxing, yoga and many more at discounted prices.

Ling thus called on the public to take advantage of the sales, which takes place at Level 1 of Emart Riam from 8.30am until 9.30pm over the three days.

The event is organised by Ling in collaboration with the Miri Parliament Office and Emart Riam.