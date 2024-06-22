Sarawak targets 38 pct student enrollment into STEM subjects this year, says state Education Director

KUCHING (June 22): Sarawak is targeting 38 per cent student enrolment into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects this year, said State Education Director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

He said this was following an increase to 34.68 per cent student enrollment into STEM subjects last year.

“For this purpose, the department is implementing various programmes with different agencies, such as STEM Executive Consultation Programme (STEMEC), a joint project with the Curriculum Development Division (BPK).

“It aims to produce exemplary STEM schools that excel in all aspects of STEM subjects,” he said at the Sarawak Education Awards 2024 at CIDB main hall in Petra Jaya here today.

In addition to that, Azhar said the STEM Teacher Ambassador Programme and National Geographic STEM Learning Programme, sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, is also being implemented for the purpose.

He said that all these efforts are expected to help increase students’ interest in choosing STEM fields at the upper secondary level, thereby increasing the percentage of STEM student enrolment.

The event was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The event saw two Sarawakian educators – Jaul Bunyau and Dr Norisah Suhaili – awarded the ‘Tokoh Guru Sarawak’ and ‘ Tokoh Kepimpinan Pendidikan Sarawak’ awards respectively for their outstanding contributions and service in the state’s education.