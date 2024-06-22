Sibu Golf Club ready to host Toyota Tour tourney

SIBU (June 22): The Sibu Golf Club is all set to host the Toyota Tour’s Fortuner Club professional golf tournament from June 25-27.

Recent Vios Cup winner Paul San, three-time winner Galven Green, Daeng Rahman, Edven Ying and rookie Marcus Lim will be among the 70 players participating.

Winner in the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy Geraldine Wong as well as top amateurs Mirabel Ting, Michelle Koh and Sea Games 2023 gold medallist Ng Jing Wuen are among the ones to beat in the Ladies Championship.

Sibu Golf Club president Wong Pak Cheng said despite being their first time hosting, the club would ensure the tournament is a great experience for locals and the professionals.

“We are honoured to be chosen as a venue for this grant Toyota Tour event. This is the first time we have hosted such a prestigious event and we would like to warmly welcome all the players to our club.

“I am also happy to note that 39 of our youngsters will be involved in a junior clinic organised by Toyota Tour this Sunday afternoon. I understand some of them are from Bintulu,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

He said the organiser had invited four professional coaches to teach these youngsters.

According to him, the event is sponsored by UMW Toyota Motor and he welcomed all golf enthusiasts from all over Sarawak to witness the event.

The closing ceremony on June 27 will be graced by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huong Tiong Sii.

Also present at the press conference were head of event Joe Carlos and Sibu Golf Club captain Wong Lay Nam.