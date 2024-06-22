Sometimes we make mistakes — accept it

RECENTLY, I heard a dance instructor and teacher, whom I’ve respected since I was a teen, say something that struck me as deep.

“Normalise making mistakes in class” – a simple phrase that served as a really good reminder to me.

When I make mistakes in things that I take seriously, like dance training or competitions, I have this problem where I become really upset at myself.

As a kid, I grew up putting unnecessary pressure on myself to be good in all things, and I would get pretty critical whenever I failed to do so, even if it was stuff that I was doing for the first time.

This is how I normally go about many things:

not make mistakes; not show people I failed at something, and; make sure I do both.

And in terms of dance, I will do my best to disguise my shortcomings from my peers as I start scrutinising every step I do, nit-picking where my technique seems off or when I miss some counts throughout the piece.

Although this style of thinking works well to stop mistakes from snowballing during important performances, it frequently diverts my focus from what is truly meaningful in situations where being flawless should not matter much.

Since I hate falling short of expectations, whether they may be personal or otherwise, I focus much of my energy on hiding flaws. And when I messed up two eight-counts (if not more) of the piece that I had learned that night during the class in front of other dancers, it was a ‘nightmare’ to me.

Nowadays, in some parts of popular culture, people are starting to broadcast apologetic videos on YouTube or their social media profiles detailing their mistakes and humiliating experiences.

More and more successful people are opening up about their setbacks and publicly sharing the mistakes that they have made. And there is a lot of new information being produced about how ‘failure’ may lead to more empathy, viewpoint shifts, learning experiences and opportunities for restarts.

For once, we should be grateful to social media culture for making it simple to spread these types of uplifting messages.

Mistakes are frowned upon and seen negatively in many areas in life, and they can feel uncomfortable and shameful. It is difficult to deal with.

It is more difficult, though, to forgive ourselves when we make them.

I can still remember some of the silly things I did in school, like proudly saying that ‘ice sinks in a cup full of water’ in Science class, or writing ‘the man has a black hair’ on my English homework.

I also remember my teachers, in both scenarios, laughing (in a light-hearted manner) at those errors, while I was on the verge of crying from embarrassment and thinking I was ‘dumb’ for making those mistakes, and making matters worse, having other people see me making them.

This is what I wish I had told my younger self more often, also a favourite quote of mine recently: “Give yourself some compassion.”

What advice would you give a friend who was feeling embarrassed or worried?

I bet you would be giving him/her a heartfelt motivational speech. This said, do not forget that you should treat yourself with the same respect and reassurance.

I remember saying ‘I’m such a bad dancer’ when the failure that night at class had been merely missing a few steps after memorising a one-minute piece in less than two hours (which, in case you cannot tell, is an impressive feat).

In addition, I recall the other dance buddies telling me, “It’s okay, I do the same”, in response to the caption of my Instagram story expressing how ashamed I felt about my subpar performance that evening.

Even though they might not realise it, their simple remarks helped me feel really understood and reassured me that I was not the only one making mistakes from time to time.

Creating awareness is an important skill set to be attuned to any essential parts of the community, and normalisation falls under this category.

I can add that we really benefit from truly knowing that our messiness, worries and less-than-ideal parts are very normal. Especially in our social media society where everyone else’s lives seem ‘perfect’.

We may relax a little bit when we believe that what we are going through is normal. We can treat ourselves more kindly, and let go of some shame.

This is the difficult part, though. You will need to allow yourself to feel some uncomfortable emotions if you want to convince yourself that making mistakes is normal.

Naturally, humans would prefer not to go through this.

The interesting part about this is that negative emotions almost always follow a natural path. They build up and get stronger, and then get weaker.

Emotions pass quickly, and your mistakes do not define who you are.

For everyone else who is as hard on themselves, acknowledge your blunders as normal things and you will be able to engage with life in fresh, meaningful ways.

* The writer is a psychology graduate who enjoys sharing about how the human mind views the world. For feedback, email to [email protected].