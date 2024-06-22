Still much work to be done to address education issues in S’wak, says Sagah

KUCHING (June 22): Much work still needs to be done to address issues concerning education in Sarawak, says state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Although positive progress has been achieved on Sarawak’s educational rights and decentralisation efforts as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), he said the state still faces challenges in terms of teaching manpower, management of infrastructure projects, and funding from the federal government.

“I am glad that positive progress has been achieved in decentralising certain authorities to the State Education Department. This decentralisation allows us to better address the unique needs of our schools and students.

“However, there is still much work to be done. We face challenges in the recruitment and placement of teachers, the efficient management of school infrastructure projects, and the provision of sufficient funding for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for teachers and school leaders from the Federal side.

“We urge the relevant authorities in the federal government to address these issues with the seriousness they deserve.

“It is only through collaborative and concerted efforts that we can overcome these challenges and provide the best possible education for our children,” he said at the Sarawak Education Award at the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Sarawak main hall in Petra Jaya here today.

Meanwhile, Sagah assured that the state government, through his ministry, would continue to prioritise and address the issue of dilapidated school buildings in the state.

He said the state government is investing in repairs and rebuilding efforts to ensure all schools in Sarawak are safe, comfortable, and conducive for learning.

“A school should be a safe place where students feel safe and inspired, where teachers can deliver lessons effectively without worrying about the state of their classrooms.

“We firmly believe that a better learning environment will lead to improved educational performance,” he said.