S’wak fishing vessels association not in favour of mobile tracking unit

SIBU (June 22): Members of Sarawak Fishing Vessels’ Association are not in favour of installing Mobile Tracking Unit (MTU) in their Class C vessels, said chairman Harry Tan.

He pointed out that the tracking device, costing about RM4,700 per set, will add more burden to their already hard-pressed members.

However, Tan said the Fisheries Department will not renew their Class C fishing vessel licence if they do not install the device.

“We had several rounds of discussion with the Fisheries Department, where we as fishermen highlighted our concern and did not agree to MTU installation as it is too costly. In fact, some even cost between RM5,000 and RM6,000 per set.

“And on top of that, we need to pay the monthly satellite subscriptions costing more than RM100 which are collected annually, totalling about RM2,000.

“Furthermore, we have been made to understand that there are only two vendors (for the device) across Sarawak. With the MTU installed, the boats are required to register 80 per cent of operating hours for the renewal of licence,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Tan further pointed out that in the event the MTU breaks down and is sent for repair, the fishermen may not be able to achieve the required percentage of operating hours.

“Then, under such circumstances, we will need to come up with an appeal letter which may take up to six months to resolve the matter. Therefore, during this (inactive) period, who is going to pay for our workers’ salaries?”

In this regard, Tan said the association suggested that the department revert to the previous practice where they were allowed to hire 80 per cent foreigners and 20 per cent locals as crew members.

“The Fisheries Department told us that if we installed the MTU, we could use 100 per cent foreigners on board.

“Our suggestion is to go back to the previous practice without the installation of the MTU, where the vessel can have a crew of 80 per cent foreigners and 20 per cent locals. Furthermore, we feel safer that way as the locals will help keep a good eye on the boat,” he said.

Tan informed that the licence of between six to seven vessels from Sibu, Sarikei and Bintangor will expire next month, and they will not be able to renew as they have yet to install the MTU.

He added that members in Miri and Bintulu had called him to express concern on the matter, but did not inform the number of boats affected.

He recalled that back in 2014, some members had faced issues with the installation of the Automatic Tracking System (AIS) required by the authority, which the previous vendor had failed to deliver.

Thus, he appealed to the Fisheries Department to allow them to have their licence renewed first before both parties have another round of discussion to resolve the matter amicably.

On a separate issue, Tan claimed that he had personally sighted the presence of two Vietnamese fishing vessels some 15 to 16 nautical miles from Mukah on the evening of June 19.

He said he had alerted the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Tanjung Manis, but claimed that he was asked to contact Bintulu MMEA.

“Their feedback was that the location (of the Vietnamese fishing boats) was closer to Bintulu.

“This is something that I could not understand,” he said, adding there should not be any zoning with regard to taking action on foreign trawlers which encroached into Sarawak waters.

On diesel subsidy, he said he wondered where the balance of 3,000 litres of the quota of 20,000 litres previously allocated per boat went to after the rationalisation initiative.

“I think about one to two years ago, I met up with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) in Putrajaya on matters regarding diesel subsidy for fishing vessels.

“For class C vessel – the diesel subsidy quota of 20,000 litres per boat has been reduced to 17,000 litres.

“Until now, I have yet to get any explanation as to where the 3,000 litres had gone to,” he claimed.