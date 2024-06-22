Taskforce under ministry to be set up to eradicate hardcore poverty in S’wak, says Fatimah

KUCHING (June 22): A taskforce will be set up under the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sarawak, said Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters here today, Fatimah said matters related to the establishment of the taskforce will be deliberated and decided at a state Cabinet meeting later.

“My ministry will work on setting up a taskforce to eradicate hardcore poverty. Such effort is set to benefit the entire state of Sarawak including my own area (Dalat state constituency),” she said after attending a function at Jalan Muhibbah here.

She said she looked forward to getting full support from all the state elected representatives towards seeing successful efforts in eradicating hardcore poverty.

At present, she said the priority will be given to helping individuals whose names had been submitted to the State-Federal Development Office, and listed under the e-Kasih database.

According to her, officials will meet eligible individuals to make sure their household income falls below the hardcore poverty line.

She disclosed that statistics had indicated that there were 1,298 hardcore poor households across Sarawak.

“It will also be decided later if we need to extend coverage to reach out to those who are already receiving help from the Social Welfare Department such as single mothers and the elderly,” she said.

Fatimah said such initiative aspired to help those particularly the young ones, who were born in hardcore poor families so that they stand a chance to break the cycle and climb up the social ladder.

She said her ministry will work with relevant agencies to offer skill training classes for those in need to help them generate a minimum income of RM1,500.

Touching on the development in Dalat, she pledged that continued infrastructure development will continue taking place in her constituency so that people there could have access to better facilities.

She added that the areas of development would focus on economy, education, health, culture and religion.