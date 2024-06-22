Two entertainment outlet owners detained in Penampang

PENAMPANG (June 22): Two entertainment outlet owners were detained by the police for operating without proper license in Penampang on Friday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said several electronic equipment were seized from the two premises.

“The first arrest was made against a 21-year-old man under Section 3 of the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958, while a 34-year-old man was detained in the second raid under Section 3 and Section 4 of the same ordinance,” he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sammy said police had also mounted police road blocks at several hotspot areas, namely along Penampang Bypass in front of Plaza 333 and Jalan Bundusan, near a petrol station.

Sammy said the road block was part of the police crime prevention efforts to ensure the district of Penampang is free from unhealthy activities.