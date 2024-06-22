Umno Sabah will not cooperate with PBS

KOTA KINABALU (June 22): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is the only party that Sabah Umno will not want to cooperate with due to its history of ‘stabbing’ the party many times.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar said this in his speech during the Sepanggar Divisional Umno meeting on Saturday.

“Our time is running out because the State election (PRN) will be held anytime. Partnership in Sabah, we remain with the stance that we will be friends only with those who have something in common with us, who have loyalty.

“We will not be together with those who have stabbed us. We will not be deceived a second or third time.

“We also know the will of the local parties, but Parti Bersatu Sabah is the only local party that we will not cooperate with. PBS has stabbed Barisan Nasional twice.

“They are outspoken about not wanting Umno from Malaya, but I want to explain to PBS and also STAR, not to play with Sabah Umno because we are not afraid. We are ready,” he said.

Bung, who is also the Lamag assemblyman and Kinabatangan member of parliament, said Sabah Umno will regain the seats it won in the last PRN.

According to Bung, Umno’s struggle is not easy, especially when facing enemies in the fold.

After 2018, he said Sabah Umno was almost ‘dead’ after a heavy defeat during the general election, so much so that only a few people remained during the divisional meeting, at that time.

Looking at the development of some party members who left the party’s struggle and switched their support to the government in the state of Sabah, Bung said they are now facing various administrative challenges.

Look at our friends who left the party, some joined Bersatu, then some made their own party. Sial! (Unlucky!),” he said.

“But there is a wisdom we learned from what had happened. I am happy because the response from the grassroots is getting better in all parts of Sabah. That is why Umno is now a target. I was a target.

“In the State Legislative Assembly sittings, GRS attacked me in Lamag. But I want to say here that we will defend the seats of Lamag, Sukau and all the seats that Umno contested previously,” he added.

Bung also called on Umno members to be loyal to the leader, as the party has brought higher education institutions such as University Malaysia Sabah, hospitals, Pan Borneo and various advances to the state of Sabah.

“The principle of my struggle is loyalty to the party and the leader. If Datuk Seri Panglima Zahid Hamidi is Umno president, then I will be loyal to him. The same here in Sabah. I am the leader of Umno. I call upon us to cultivate the spirit of loyalty in the party.

“If a ship has two captains, then we are shipwrecked in the ocean. If we are united, if we are strong, then the enemy will be afraid,” he said.