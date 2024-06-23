13 SMK Bukit Assek SPM 2023 high-achievers receive incentives

SIBU (June 23): Education plays a pivotal role in nation-building, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Education is not only about acquiring knowledge but also builds one’s character and broadens their perspective, he said at the presentation of education incentives to 13 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 high-achievers from SMK Bukit Assek.

“As the assemblyman for Bukit Assek, I’m not only focused on upgrading the schools in my area but am also concerned about academic performance,” he said.

According to him, the incentives have been rolled out since 2022 to reward students who achieve excellent results in SPM, Sijil Tinggi Pendidikan Malaysia (STPM), and Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

“This incentive is in recognition of your efforts and also to motivate you to strive for future success,” he told the recipients, while commending the teachers and parents for their dedication, support and commitment.

“We should always remember and be grateful for the hard work of the teachers, as well as for the support and encouragement from your parents,” he advised.

Also present were SMK Bukit Assek principal Nicholas Kanyan and Parent-Teacher Association chairperson Helena Adis.