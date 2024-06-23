Aaron: Unity Week boosts grassroots harmony

MIRI (June 23): The Unity Week celebration is a good platform for the promotion of unity from the country’s grassroots level, as it can assist in strengthening relations as a multi-racial nation, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the celebration is a programme organised under the National Unity Ministry’s (KPN) ‘Vibrant Unity’ (Semarak Perpaduan) cluster, aimed to spread knowledge, understanding, and appreciation to the diverse customs and cultures of Malaysia.

“This year’s programmes are designed to be more modernised to meet the tastes of all levels of society. This effort is to unify the community towards forming a national identity with the value of togetherness and spirit of love towards the country,” he said.

Aaron said this in his officiating speech at the Miri Unity Carnival held at Bakam Point yesterday, in connection with the state-level Unity Week Celebration.

Speaking on the Miri Unity Carnival, he said it was one of the best platforms to highlight the unity and wellbeing of Malaysia’s multi-racial, multi-religious, and culturally diverse community.

He added that organising the carnival was in line with the National Unity Week Celebration’s theme ‘Unity in Diversity’, aimed at educating the community to appreciate the value of unity.

Moreover, he said KPN has also taken steps to organise the Unity Tour series with Sabah as its first location to coincide with the 2024 National Madani Aidilfitri celebrations at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

“The programme’s next location will be in Sarawak, followed by Labuan, Terengganu, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Among those present at the Miri Carnival were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, KPN secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, National Unity and Integration Department Malaysia director-general Dato Che Roslan Che Daud, and Department of National Unity and Integration Sarawak director Dirwana Azool.