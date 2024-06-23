Abd Karim pledges ongoing support for S’wak Choral Festival

KUCHING (June 23): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah pledged his commitment to ongoing support for the Sarawak Choral Festival particularly in terms of funding.

He emphasised the need for financial backing to ensure the festival, which has garnered overwhelming enthusiasm in its inaugural year, can continue to thrive in the future.

“We understand funding is always a challenge when organising events of this nature and that’s where the ministry should step in to support. This festival has received an enthusiastic response because it is a fascinating event. Given this level of interest, it is only fair the Sarawak government be involved.

“We hope this Sarawak Choral Festival will not be the first and last — my ministry will definite provide support and God willing, we will secure the necessary funding,” he said when officiating the festival’s closing ceremony held at the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus here today.

Abdul Karim also expressed his desire for the festival to expand its scale.

“Hopefully once the Sarawak Performing Arts Centre, which is currently under renovation, is ready in two years, we will have a better venue to host this event,” he said.

According to him, such festivals have a significant impact on participants, particualrly the youths.

“Through such festivals, we can help participants develop and aspire to be better individuals in the future,” he said.

He congratulated the organising committee for their excellent work and extended a warm welcome to the participating teams, especially those from outside Kuching.

“I hope you enjoy what we have to offer here and take back good memories of your time at the festival interacting with fellow participants,” he said.