Anwar: Putrajaya to reimburse funds of RM100 mln meant for works on dilapidated schools, clinics in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 23): The Ministry of Finance will immediately channel RM100 million to the Sarawak government as reimbursement for the funds allocated for repairing and upgrading dilapidated schools and clinics in Sarawak, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this following Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s announcement during the state-level Gawai Dayak gala dinner last night that the Sarawak government has allocated RM200 million for these projects.

“I will instruct the Ministry of Finance on Monday to channel RM100 million immediately so it can be used in Sarawak without any issues,” he said in his speech during the event held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

According to Anwar, he has given the green light for Sarawak to proceed with their projects without waiting for Putrajaya’s approval.

The projects include the repair and upgrade of dilapidated schools and clinics, as well as the construction of a cancer hospital.

“If things can be expedited, we will approve them. If not, then Sarawak can proceed first.

“This will make things easier and avoid bureaucratic encumbrances that would cause further delays,” he said.

Anwar emphasised the need for trust in Sarawak’s management when approving projects, as long as financial regulations are followed and there is no misappropriation.

“This will facilitate and accelerate programmes, benefiting the people and demonstrating trust between the regions, the state, and the federal government.

“This is the trust we want to build to manage projects,” he added.

Earlier, Abang Johari announced that the Sarawak government has set aside RM100 million to expedite the repair and upgrading of dilapidated rural schools and a further RM100 million for rundown clinics throughout Sarawak.

He mentioned that during Anwar’s visit to Sarawak in the fasting month this year, they discussed ways to expedite rural development, particularly in the health and education sectors.

They agreed there should be a collaboration between the state and federal governments to speed up project implementation, with Sarawak using its own funds first.

The federal government will then reimburse the state after repair work has been carried out.

“This will certainly have a positive impact, especially in developing rural areas,” said Abang Johari.