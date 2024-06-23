Anwar: Sabah, Sarawak exempted from subsidy rationalisation due to regions’ heavy reliance on diesel

KUCHING (June 23): The extensive reliance on diesel in Sabah and Sarawak has led to both regions being exempted from the recent diesel subsidy rationalisation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Anwar, nearly every boat and vehicle in Sarawak uses diesel, making subsidy reduction impractical in these regions compared to Peninsular Malaysia, where diesel usage is less pervasive.

Addressing the criticisms from the MPs from Peninsular Malaysia, Anwar invited them to visit Sabah and Sarawak to understand the unique conditions there.

“I urge them to visit Sabah and Sarawak to understand the differing conditions. We are one country; representatives from all states must understand the diverse needs across our nation,” he said in his speech during the state-level Gawai Dayak gala dinner at Borneo Convention Centre here last night.

Anwar emphasised that these decisions were based on understanding varying circumstances and not influenced by demands or pressure.

“In fact, I did not even have the chance to discuss this with Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he added.

Anwar said although the rationalisation of diesel subsidies has been implemented in Peninsular Malaysia, those working as school bus operators, fishermen, farmers, and even small business operators are not adversely affected.

He highlighted that the policy has saved the government RM4.5 billion.

Anwar criticised the blanket subsidy approach for inadvertently benefiting the wealthy and foreign nationals, emphasising that subsidies should be directed toward the B40 and M40 groups, which comprise 85 per cent of Malaysians.

“Imagine, more than 3.5 million foreigners who don’t pay taxes or sometimes lack permits are receiving these subsidies. This approach does not reflect prudence in managing our economy.

“So now, if we want to provide subsidies, they should only go to the B40 and M40, which comprised 85 per cent of Malaysians. The top earners do not need subsidies,” said Anwar.

Additionally, Anwar emphasised the importance of political stability and inclusive governance.

“Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has rightly emphasised maintaining political strength and leadership that consider local, ethnic, and national interests.

“Focusing solely on ethnic interests while ignoring others’ needs will lead to tensions. In Peninsular Malaysia, we struggle with identity politics and divisive ethnic and religious issues. Embracing cultural diversity with empathy and respect is crucial for unity.”

He reiterated the significance of respect and compassion within the framework of Malaysia Madani.

“Respect is foundational in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. This is not just political rhetoric but a national policy.

“To thrive as a nation and lead Malaysia at all levels, we must uphold principles of respect and compassion. Respecting our differences, other cultures, and every citizen’s right to their faith will enable us to emerge as a great nation,” he added.