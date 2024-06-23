Association: Sibu out to bid for Mr Malaysia 2025 hosting

SIBU (June 23): Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) is bidding for the hosting of Mr Malaysia bodybuilding championships here next year.

In disclosing the plan, its president Chia Soon Cheong expressed his confidence that his team would be capable of hosting the 53rd edition of the national-level bodybuilding competition.

This year, Johor is hosting the 52nd edition, to be staged this August.

“We staged it (Mr Malaysia) before, back in 2016.

“Preparations are underway, and in stating this, we appeal to Dato Wee Hong Seng, as the president of the parent body Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA), to give his blessing and sanction as we bid for this hosting job,” said Chia in his opening speech for the 58th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships, at Starlink Hotel here yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang officiated at the event, which was organised by the SDBWA.

Adding on, Chia said: “For Mr Sarawak 2024, we are looking for our own Sarawak athletes to represent our beloved state at the annual Mr Malaysia 2024 Bodybuilding Championships, to be held in Johor Bahru on Aug 2 to 5 this year.”

Meanwhile in his speech, Wee – the Mayor of Kuching South – assured Chia of SBBA’s support.

Wee disclosed that he had contacted the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) secretary and voiced out SDBWA’s intention of hosting Mr Malaysia championships in Sibu next year.

“Now, we have got your (SDBWA) letter; we are going to put an endorsement to support you as the parent body, to MBBF officially.

“Instructions have been given to our secretary, and I am sure he will prepare the letter.

“I will sign and then, we will bid for it.”

In his remarks, Tiang said he was also very excited upon learning that SDBWA would want to host Mr Malaysia in 2025.

“As your supporter all this while, I will give you my full support for Mr Malaysia bodybuilding championships to be held in Sibu,” said the Pelawan assemblyman.

Moreover, Tiang also gave assurance to the SDBWA should the association managed to secure the hosting of Mr Asia championships in Sibu.

“I also learn that they (SDBWA) are very interested and ambitious to also hold Mr Asia in Sibu.

“I welcome their intention, and I will give them full support. I am always behind them because that will bring back the past glory to Sibu as the sports powerhouse,” he said, also noting that bodybuilding is fast gaining traction here.

Additionally, Tiang said as both a state deputy minister and an assemblyman, he wanted to play his part to encourage more people to take up bodybuilding, making the sport even more popular than before.

“I have also been informed this sport is getting popular among women,” said Tiang.