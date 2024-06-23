Atmospheric turbulence: Letting nature take its course

SEVERE atmospheric turbulence is an extremely rare occurrence amongst the thousands of aircraft daily plying the global flight paths. Recently, however, two eventful flights for the aircrews and passengers happened over the Andaman Sea and over Turkey.

The SQ321 flight from Singapore to London on the morning of May 21 and the QR017 flight from Doha to Dublin on May 26 both experienced severe turbulence.

On the former flight, one man died through a heart attack and 57 people were hospitalised in Bangkok, with 20 of those in intensive care. The turbulence experienced on the second flight resulted in eight people being hospitalised in Dublin. Our thoughts and prayers lie with the injured and we wish them all a speedy recovery.

Turbulence is not uncommon over the Andaman Sea, and I have experienced this many a time on my December/January flights from London to Kuala Lumpur. While travelling, I keep my flight tracking screen on and keep my seat belt on for the whole of the flight regardless of overhead lighting signs. The last time I experienced turbulence was on Jan 12 this year over this spot when the flight crew were instructed to abandon meal services, check passengers’ seat belts, and strap themselves in. This was moderate turbulence and the plane buffeted up and down for a couple of minutes.

Levels of turbulence have been documented by Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority as follows:

Light chop: slight, rapid, and somewhat rhythmic bumpiness without appreciable changes in altitude or attitude. Light turbulence: light, erratic changes in altitude and/or altitude. Passengers feel a slight strain against their seatbelts. There should be no difficulty walking. Moderate chop: Rapid bumps or jolts without appreciable changes in aircraft altitude or attitude. Moderate turbulence: occupants feel a definite strain against seatbelts; unsecured objects are dislodged and cabin service and walking are difficult. Severe: large, abrupt changes in aircraft altitude and attitude. Aircraft may be momentarily out of control. Passengers are forced violently against seatbelts; unsecured objects are tossed about, and cabin service and walking are impossible. Extreme: aircraft is violently tossed about and is practically impossible to control. May cause structural damage.

What causes turbulence?

Turbulence mostly occurs in clouds where, owing to convectional uplift and downdrafts of wind, a plane’s flight is disrupted. On many occasions this is a mild effect but in larger cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds the chaotic movement of air can cause severe turbulence. It can also be caused by the downstream flow of air over very high mountain ranges such as the Himalayas, Andes, and Rockies.

The most difficult form of turbulence to detect is called ‘clear air’ turbulence, which in cloudless skies cannot be seen. This type happens around the jet streams – fast flowing ‘rivers’ of air found at between 11,890m-18,290m with a 160km/h windshear speed between the jet stream and the surrounding air. The windshear is caused by friction around the jet stream between the slower and faster air. These pockets of turbulence are invisible. It is possible that convection turbulence caused the severity of the turbulence for SQ321 as it passed over the warmer temperatures of the Andaman Sea.

What happened to the passage of SQ321?

This flight was cruising at an altitude of 11,278m at the average cruising range for commercial flights when suddenly the plane dropped sharply by nearly 23m in three seconds before flying up nearly 61m in six seconds.

It continued dropping and flying up hundreds of metres reaching 11,400m, before diving back down 122m in 26 seconds. This all happened in just under one and a half minutes before being diverted to an emergency landing in Bangkok.

What did the aircrew, passengers feel at times of turbulence?

The crew were serving a meal and many of the passengers were unbelted in anticipation of food. This meant that they experienced a force of over 1G when the plane dropped with the effect of lifting people out of their seats towards the overhead lockers and cabin ceiling.

I know what this is like, for in my first year as headmaster of a Somerset school, I was invited to join my Army and Navy cadets on a Sea King helicopter flight from a local Royal Navy Air Station.

The students were carefully checked in securing their seatbelts and I was provided, by the winchman, with a safety harness with a fixed line attached to the ceiling of the aircraft.

I was standing up and fitted with a pilot’s helmet. After about 15 minutes into the 30-minute flight, the overhead rotors suddenly stopped as the pilot dropped the helicopter, and I took off like an astronaut in the International Space Station, floating around inside the aircraft above my students’ heads, who were laughing loudly from their securely fastened seats.

The helmet took the force of hitting the ceiling.

The passengers aboard SQ312 received deep cuts as food trays and unsecured baggage flew around, and some unbelted passengers were lifted out of their seats.

What should we do to avoid such a calamity on a flight?

Regardless of the seatbelt lights overhead, keep your seatbelt fastened for the whole of the journey and carefully follow the flight deck crew’s instructions.

Have one hand securing the tray whilst eating a meal. Sudden air pockets can affect the most prepared flight. There is always a risk in visiting the WC and wandering around the cabin and finding things from your baggage in the opened overhead lockers.

How frequent is severe air turbulence?

At the cruising altitude at which most commercial airlines fly, only 0.1 per cent of the world at any given time is affected by severe turbulence, and only 0.4 per cent of the globe is affected by moderate turbulence.

Thus, it is a relatively rare occurrence, but over the North Atlantic, flight turbulence has increased from 17.7 hours in 1979 to 27.4 hours in 2020.

Profr Paul Williams of the Meteorological Department of Reading University (UK) has been reported as stating: “Our latest future projections indicate a doubling or trebling of severe turbulence in the jet streams in the coming decades if climate continues to change as we expect.”

How safe is it to fly on long-haul flights?

The incidents of severe turbulence are rare as commercial flights busier than ever encircle the globe. A pilot’s task is, however, getting trickier as they must maintain a safe minimum distance from other aircraft in the vicinity.

All pilots are given a full meteorological briefing from the source airport before take-off. Other aircraft ahead and in flight, which have already hit clear air turbulence, have a duty to inform a control centre which then submits this information to following aircraft.

Unfortunately, clear air turbulence cannot be detected by radar. A forward-looking infrared Doppler laser radar system does provide pilots of approaching clear air turbulence, but is very expensive to install on all aircraft.

Long planes can feel most turbulence in the tail end and the ideal spot to be seated is near the plane’s centre of gravity, usually just ahead of the wings, but this will vary from aircraft to aircraft.

One can expect some bumpiness on all aircraft when descending to a landing site through towering convective cumulonimbus clouds the tops of which, at altitude, the pilot has carefully avoided.

As a frequent flier on Malaysia Airlines, I recently came across an invaluable and relatively cheap website with a three-page printout informing me of projected turbulence on a long-haul flight from London to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on May 22, 2024.

For the cautious, just enter your flight number into the ‘Turbulence Forecast’ site.

Put your seatbelt on and keep it on with all your hand is baggage safely stored in the overhead closed locker, is my very simple advice and there will be nothing to fear!

Sit back and relax, and let nature take its course.