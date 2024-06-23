Bad weather expected in several places in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan until noon

KUCHING (June 23): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several places in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan until noon today, said the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In an alert issued at 8.50am, MetMalaysia said Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu) and Miri (Marudi) in Sarawak are to experience the bad weather.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected to hit interior (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran), Tawau (Semporna and Lahad Datu) and Sandakan (Kinabatangan) in Sabah.