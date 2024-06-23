Common concerns, misconceptions about palliative care need to be addressed, rectified

COMMON misconceptions and concerns surrounding palliative care often serve as significant obstacles to its wider utilisation in patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Despite its proven benefits in improving quality of life and providing holistic support, these misconceptions persist, impeding access to essential end-of-life care.

One prevalent misconception is the equating of palliative care with end-of-life care.

While palliative care does indeed address the needs of individuals nearing the end of life, it is not limited to this stage.

Palliative care can and should be integrated earlier in the disease trajectory to provide comprehensive support, symptom management and emotional assistance from the time of diagnosis through to end-of-life care.

Failing to recognise this can delay access to vital services and lead to unnecessary suffering.

Another misconception is the belief that palliative care means giving up hope or abandoning curative treatment.

In reality, palliative care complements curative treatments by addressing the physical, psychosocial and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

It focuses on enhancing quality of life, relieving symptoms and providing support, regardless of the patient’s prognosis.

However, the perception of palliative care as a sign of defeat can deter patients and their loved ones from seeking these beneficial services.

Furthermore, concerns about opioid misuse and addiction often deter both patients and healthcare providers from considering palliative care options.

Fear of opioid addiction, even when facing severe pain, can lead to inadequate pain management and unnecessary suffering.

Education about the appropriate use of opioids in palliative care, along with access to multidisciplinary support teams, is crucial in addressing this concern and ensuring optimal symptom management.

Stigma and cultural beliefs also play a significant role in hindering access to palliative care.

In some cultures, discussions about death and dying are taboo, making it challenging for patients and families to openly discuss their preferences and access supportive care services.

Addressing cultural beliefs, providing culturally sensitive care and fostering open communication are essential in overcoming these barriers.

Moreover, limited understanding among healthcare providers about the scope and benefits of palliative care can result in underutilisation of these services.

Many healthcare professionals lack training in palliative care principles, leading to missed opportunities for early integration and comprehensive support for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Increasing education and training in palliative care across healthcare disciplines is vital to ensure that all patients receive appropriate and timely care.

In conclusion, addressing the misconceptions and concerns surrounding palliative care is essential to facilitate its wider use in patients with life-limiting illnesses.

By dispelling myths, providing education and fostering open communication, we can ensure that all individuals facing serious illness receive the comprehensive support and symptom management they need to live as fully and comfortably as possible, regardless of prognosis.

* Dr Yoong started working as a volunteer doctor with hospices in 2000, first with Hospis Malaysia where he served until 2004, then he went to Hospice Klang in 2005. He became the chairman of Hospice Klang in 2008, and continued on until 2023. In addition, from 2005 to 2023, he was the doctor in charge of hospice care services in Hospice Klang, and also the visiting doctor for the home care services. All his work are done pro bono.