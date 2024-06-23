Conducive learning environment, good facilities will lead to better student performance, says Julau MP

SARIKEI (June 23): A conducive learning environment and good facilities play an important role in improving the performance of a school as well as that of its students, said Datuk Larry Sng.

The Julau MP said having a conducive learning environment and good infrastructure will undoubtedly elevate the spirits of teachers and students.

“Therefore, I will always provide support and assistance to schools, especially in addressing requests from schools, teachers, students and parents.

“I will also strive to ensure that a school has complete facilities to ensure smooth academic session, thus producing quality students,” he said.

Sng said this at the ‘Gawai Dayak Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony organised by SK Nanga Kota’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) here Friday.

He said although most schools in his constituency are in rural areas, he strives to ensure they have facilities similar to schools in the town area.

The event saw Sng presenting a RM40,000 grant to SK Nanga Kota for the upgrading of roof of the school hall and classrooms, and upgrading of bathrooms at the hostel.

Also present were SK Nanga Kota headmaster Ambah Tandang, and PTA president Kumbau Munji.