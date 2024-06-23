Cooperation vital for national unity goals, says National Unity Minister

MIRI (June 23): The momentum of cooperation among the people must be maintained as a team, whether at the national or grassroots level, in order to achieve the national unity agenda, said Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang.

The National Unity Minister hoped the momentum of cooperation can be nurtured through various programmes conducted by the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) in connection with the Unity Week celebration, and could be continued until the National day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebration commencing from August until September this year.

He said various agencies under the ministry have planned 16 main programmes for the HKHM celebration.

The programmes are the ‘Unity and Getting to Know Our Culture’ convoy, Harmony Trail @ Miri; Commemorating National Figures – Tunku Abdul Rahman; Rukun Negara Secretariat Convention; ‘Malaysiaku Merdeka’ programme; National Level Merdeka talk; ‘Anak Malaysia’ Merdeka Roadshow; ‘Ini Warisan Kita @ Beaufort’ Roadshow; Perdana Reading Carnival; ‘Semarak Muzium Sungai Lembing’ programme; Malay Manuscripts International Conference; ‘Overnight at the Museum’ programme; ‘Anak Merdeka’ celebration; Commemorating National Figures -Tun Jugah; National History and Unity Convention, and ‘Anak Malaysia’ camp.

“I hope the programmes planned by the ministry can continue to preserve peace and harmony that is enjoyed and appreciated by all Malaysians,” he said during his officiating address at the Miri Unity Carnival held at Bakam Point yesterday, in connection with the state-level Unity Week celebration.

He added the diversity that exists in the nation today has helped strengthen the bond of unity.

Among those present at the Miri Carnival were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, KPN secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, National Unity and Integration Department Malaysia director-general Dato Che Roslan Che Daud, and Department of National Unity and Integration Sarawak director Dirwana Azool.