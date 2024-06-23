Dayak Association Miri urged to raise awareness on social issues affecting the community

MIRI (June 23): The Dayak Association Miri (DAM) has been urged to continue with its good work and create more awareness on social issues for the betterment of the community.

In making the call, Pemanca Alexander Isut said that among the social issues needing immediate attention are teenage pregnancy, drug problems and job scams.

“I hope that DAM will continue with its effort to reach out the community and help to create awareness on issues which has affected our community.

“The Iban community has the highest statistic of teenage pregnancy in Miri. Our people are also victims of job scams. Not only that, here, members from our community also involve in ‘Mat Rempit’ activities,” he said when officiating DAM’s Appreciation, Installation cum ‘Ngiling Tikai’ dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

Alexander, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the function, highlighted the crucial role of exco and committee members in ensuring the association remains relevant and eminent in society.

He acknowledged the dedication and sacrifice required to hold positions within an association.

“To the previous exco members, due credit must be given to you all for the works that you all have been doing for the past two years.

“For the newly-elected exco committee, I would say it is a very good training ground, especially for the young people.

“There are many venues for you to serve and learn, be it in Youth Section, Women Section, Education, Business, Culture, Networking and many more,” he said, adding that the biggest challenge for the new exco would be to bring to reality the proposed Dayak Cultural Centre.

The newly-elected DAM president for term 2024-2025 is Penghulu Wilfred Mac, while deputy president is Mathew Benson Mounsey.

Abin Galieh is elected as the vice president, while Benedict Saran Ingkon is secretary general.

Rabi Impen holds the position of the assistant secretary general, and Henry Edward Tarang and Robert Adam are the treasurer and assistant treasurer, respectively.

In the woman’s section, Jacqueline Selaka is the newly-appointed chairlady, Rosita Luwai Balong is vice chairlady, Esther Mathew Benson is secretary and Ten Siew Chen is treasurer.

For the youth’s section, Leo Bundan Mathew Sintan is appointed as chairman, Donny Joseph is vice chairman, Dr Mary Chalang is secretary and Sudik Lasa is treasurer.

During the event, DAM presented certificates and cash incentives to children of its members who excelled in last years’ Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and tertiary education.

A total of 26 recipients were eligible for the incentive.

Alexander announced RM10,000 grant to DAM from Uggah, an additional RM10,000 from Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, and RM5,000 from federal Deputy Minister of Digital Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Among those present at the function were Miri Mayor, who is also Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, Wilfred and organising chairperson Rabi Impin.