Early morning fire totally destroys third floor of shophouse in Sibu

SIBU (June 23) The third floor of a shophouse unit at Jalan Kampung Nyabor here was totally destroyed in an early morning fire today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a distress call at 3.24am and deployed 25 firefighters from Sungai Merah and Sibu Sentral fire stations to the scene.

“At the location, firefighting operations were conducted from the front and back parts of the shophouse. The firefighters had to cut the padlock to enter the premises,” it said in a statement.

No victims were involved in the incident.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 3.44am and the operation ended at 5.45am.