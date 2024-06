MIRI (June 23): A fire destroyed five houses at Kampung Pemukat in Kuala Lawas on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said it received a distress call on the incident at 5.47pm.

“Upon receiving the call, two teams comprising 20 personnel were despatched to the scene. When they arrived, they found the fire had completely destroyed five houses,” it said.

It added that as of 7.24pm, the firefighting operation was still ongoing.