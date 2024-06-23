Former PSB Mambong members urged to join PDP

KUCHING (June 23): The more than 3,000 former members of the now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the Mambong constituency are urged to join Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) since both parties have merged, said former PSB Mambong branch chairman Sanjan Daik.

In his speech at an event, Sanjan explained and advised former PSB members to join PDP to support the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to show the GPS government solid support.

He said it is important for Sarawak to have a strong government so that those from the outside will have full respect for Sarawak and its people.

“We need a strong government that can protect us from those trying to split our state by spreading fear and hatred through racial and religious issues,” he said at a closing of Gawai Dayak event for former PSB Mambong members at Barei Biperoh, Kampung Gerung, Jalan Borneo Heights here today.

He also highlighted that the present state government is doing great for Sarawak with more development and initiatives being planned and implemented to advance the state.

“It is observed that Abang Johari has the vision to make Sarawak a high income state by 2030. This vision and effort is one we should support,” he added.

Also speaking at the function was PSB Mambong branch chairman Sebastian Sakoi who also advised former PSB members to register themselves as PDP party members.

During the PDP Unity Night event in Sibu on April 6, Bawang Assan assemblyman and former PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh along with other former party leaders and members were officially accepted en bloc into PDP.

Wong was reported to have said the PSB dissolution approval letter was received from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on March 19.

PSB president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing also said the entry of leaders and members of the now-dissolved PSB into PDP heralds a new chapter of shared goals and a stronger Sarawakian brotherhood.