Four Sarawak athletes awarded Dayak Youth Sports Icon Awards 2024

KUCHING (June 23): Four Dayak athletes who have brought honour to Malaysia, particularly Sarawak on the international sports stage were awarded the Dayak Youth Sports Icon Awards 2024.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented the awards during the state-level Gawai Dayak gala dinner held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching last night.

The recipients include diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg, boxing sensation Daeloniel McDelon Bong (fondly known as ‘Kilat Boy’), para powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, and boccia player Angeline Melissa Lawas.

Pandelela was honoured as the Dayak Sportswoman of the Year for her continued excellence in diving on the global stage.

She won silver at the FINA Diving World Championship in Gwangju in 2019, and another bronze at the same championship.

In 2021, she claimed gold at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo and another gold at the SEA Games in Hanoi.

In 2022, she brought home two bronze medals from the World Championship in Budapest and a bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

She remains Malaysia’s top-ranked diver.

Meanwhile, Kilat Boy, honoured as the Sportsman of the Year, has been a formidable force in boxing, earning numerous accolades over the past few years.

In 2022, he clinched a gold at the International Boxing Tournament at the Penang Festival, followed by a victory by TKO in the third round at the Pakistan Professional Boxing event.

He continued his winning streak with a gold medal at the Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister’s Cup.

In 2023, he won by unanimous decision at the Sarawak Open Boxing Championship.

This year, Kilat Boy secured a victory by TKO in the fifth round for the WBC Asia Silver Title in Superbantamweight.

His achievements have earned him the top national ranking as the No. 1 Professional Boxer and the 8th position in the world in the WBC/ABC Superbantam Weight Category (122 lbs).

Bonnie and Angeline, on the other hand, have excelled in their respective para sports.

Bonnie, honoured as Para Sportsman of the Year, has made the nation proud with his unparalleled achievements in powerlifting.

He won gold at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and again at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

His dominance continued with gold medals at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan in 2019 and Tbilisi in 2021.

He also won gold at the World Para Powerlifting World Cups in Dubai and Bangkok in 2021, and at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

He currently holds the top national and world rankings in powerlifting.

Bonnie was represented by his father Gustin Jenang to receive the award.

Angeline, honoured as Para Sportswoman of the Year, has demonstrated exceptional skill in boccia, earning several medals in international competitions.

She won a bronze medal with her team at the Bahrain World Boccia Cup in 2022, and a bronze in the individual category at the Montreal World Boccia Cup in 2023.

She also secured a bronze with her team at the Ponzan World Boccia Challenger in 2023.

Angeline is ranked No. 1 nationally and 12th in the world.