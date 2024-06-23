From vigilantes to community developers

FIVE years ago, there was a wooden board with the words ‘Rukun Tetangga’ (RT) written on it together with what I assumed to be the telephone numbers of the people who were running the local residents’ association.

Anybody residing in the RT area could contact the officials for help or for some information about the community’s concerns.

It was erected by the federal Department of National Unity (JPNIN) at the junction of two roads near the park in the neighbourhood where I reside.

Now it has disappeared! Knocked, or blown by the wind? I don’t think so.

Does that mean that there is no longer any necessity for such a security scheme in our area?

Then what is this that I have been hearing about the sum of RM20 million being allocated to the National Unity Ministry for running the RT programme (The Borneo Post: May 17)?

Presumably, this financial allocation includes some funds for those RTs still in existence in Sarawak. I am assuming this probability because the minister in charge of national unity comes from Sarawak, and it would be odd if his State was excluded from this programme.

I am hoping that the RTs in Sarawak will be re-activated, and that the state will get a fair share of the funds unless the RTs here are not worth reactivating, for some reason – political or otherwise.

There has been for a long time no mention in the social or print media of any activity of the JPNIN, which was based in Kuching some 40 years ago.

New RTs registered

According to National Unity minister Dato Seri Aaron Ago Dagang, some 93 new units of the RT were registered last year, adding to the 8,438 units already formed in the country.

But there was no specific mention of registration of new units of RTs in any district in Sarawak or Sabah.

I am curious.

Introduced by the federal government in 1975, the RT is a good community- centered association which the residents within some defined locality or precinct could count on for the security of their area, for personal safety of its residents and their properties.

The total sum of the RT areas contributes to the security of the whole country. In fact, the programme is a success.

As the minister said in his press statement: “Since its establishment in 1975, the RT has played a crucial role in driving agendas, promoting unity and ensuring community safety” (The Borneo Post: May 17, 2024).

The programme is also an excellent means by which local residents assume the responsibility of looking after their own affairs in terms of security, in addition to the normal duties provided for by the police patrols.

It also provides a good opportunity for the residents within a particular RT area to know each other better when they interact on a regular basis and have, over time, developed the intangible spirit known to the sociologists as the ‘We’ feeling.

A night patrol may be made up of the local residents from various backgrounds. They may include a medical doctor off-duty or a lawyer/judge, or a business tycoon who happens to live in the RT locality.

By virtue of their residence in the RT area, they are expected to go on the nightly patrols.

During such patrols they learn how to work as a team and in the process, they get to know each other personally, forgetting about their respective station in society.

I can tell you that the politicians in any RT area would be too happy to join the patrols given half the chance. They may meet potential new voters and talk about what they wish to do for the community.

All may end up in a food stall somewhere for breakfast. The eatery may be owned or operated by one of the residents in the RT area; thus, making the RT connection worthwhile as a useful venue for goodwill and comradeship.

Now I am hearing that there are interesting ‘fields of focus of the RT’, from the minister of the National Unity. His ministry ‘places a strong emphasis on the economy and improving livelihoods, particularly through initiatives aimed at empowering the economic agenda of the RT community’.

From being the vigilantes to community developers – why not? This is to ensure the sustainability of the community. The activities in any RT area complement the security objectives of the RT.

In this spirit, I would like to see the revival of interest in the RT in Sarawak, if there are those that are dormant.

The revamping of RT seems practicable. It looks like that the minister is keen on adding to the original job of vigilance at the locality level by introducing some innovative ideas in terms of community development, focusing on eight key areas: economy and livelihood, community safety and resilience, leadership, welfare community, lifelong learning, environment, inheritance and culture and creativity.

He stressed that the federal government “aims to make the RT the key catalyst for the success of community programmes and volunteerism at the grassroots level.”

These new focused areas are complementary to the security role of the RT.

In this context, I am still curious: why was the RT programme in Sarawak halted judging, by the disappearance of the RT board at the junction that I was talking about earlier in this article?

Does it mean that it is no longer necessary for the local residents of a particular locality in Kuching, or in any other town in any district in Sarawak to maintain the RT?