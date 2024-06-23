Funds to repair dilapidated schools in S’wak tailored to their needs, says minister

BAU (June 23): The funds allocated to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak by the Finance Ministry will be distributed based on each school’s specific needs, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

According to the Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister, assessments will be conducted to address the specific needs of the dilapidated schools.

“Assessments will be conducted by the (state) government and the Sarawak Education Department regarding the conditions of these dilapidated schools.

“They (the state government and Education Department) will inform us about the specific needs of these dilapidated. The allocation will be distributed to all dilapidated schools in Sarawak,” he told reporters at the Bau Gawai Dayak Dinner on Sunday.

Sagah noted the funds by the Finance Ministry are specifically for dilapidated government schools.

“This is because these schools have received insufficient allocation from the federal Education Ministry,” he said.

However, he clarified that while missionary schools don’t receive a share of these dilapidated school funds, they do have special allocations from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

“We have been providing allocations to missionary schools for the past two years. I believe these funds have significantly supported missionary schools in their specific needs such as repairs,” he said.

Recently Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the Finance Ministry has been instructed to release a sum of RM100 million for Sarawak to assist the state in speeding up the development of dilapidated schools and clinic projects in the rural areas.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang.