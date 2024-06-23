Jalan Batu Kawa traffic jam due to road upgrading works, clarifies MPP chairman

KUCHING (June 23): The traffic jam at Jalan Batu Kawa in the past few days was due to road upgrading works, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.

He assured the problem was temporary and the contractor would complete the upgrading as soon as possible and if good weather permits.

“Once the climate permits, the contractor will do premix resurfacing in the shortest and fastest time.

“The upgrading of this section of road is due to low-lying which always caused flash flood. The Drainage and Irrigation Department upgraded the nearby drain and topped up the level of the road. During the upgrading, it will affect the smooth flow of vehicles,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the past few days, netizens had complained and vented their frustration over the traffic jam on the road, which links to many housing estates in Batu Kawa and Moyan as well as villages and settlements in the Bau district.

Some had even complained they were stuck in their vehicle for over three hours due to the slow-moving traffic.

Tan Kai said he visited the site this morning and found there was no serious traffic jam as the contractor had paved the section that needed to be filled with stones on Saturday and opened two lanes for vehicles.

He nonetheless hoped for motorists’ cooperation as the works are still ongoing.