Jeffrey retains presidency, Flovia upset

KOTA KINABALU (June 23): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan remains at the helm of the party after winning unopposed during the third Triennial General Meeting (TGM) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Saturday.

STAR TGM chairman Datuk Edward Linggu said a total of 258 candidates competed for the central committee for the period 2024-2027 which includes the Supreme Council, Wiramuda and Wiranita Exco on June 21-22.

“STAR TGM and party election held once every three years for the third time experienced a lot of improvement where 258 out of about 1000 delegates and observers from 53 of the 68 divisions throughout Sabah were in attendance,” he said.

According to Linggu, 50 candidates competed for the 18 posts in the supreme council, 21 from Wiramuda and 33 from Wiranita contested for the 12 exco positions on the first day of TGM.

Linggu announced that the Wiramuda chief post was won by Jordan Jude Ellron unopposed to replace Kong Soon Choi who has exceeded the age limit of 40 years to be eligible to contest.

Meanwhile, Kerry Chee Kheng Moi won the Wiranita chief post defeating the incumbent Datuk Flovia Ng who is also the Tulid assemblywoman.

The election of the Supreme Council on the second day saw fierce competition for the highest position where the incumbent deputy president (Bumiputera non-Muslim) Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin won over his challenger Philip Among.

For the position of deputy president (Bumiputera Islam), the incumbent Datuk Robert Tawik @ Nordin won 15 votes over his challenger Datuk Annuar Ayub Aman who is also the Liawan assemblyman.

While for the position of deputy president (Chinese), acting deputy president Datuk Kapitan Stephen Teo lost four votes to Datuk Kenny Chua.

Also present at the TGM officiated by Jeffrey were the leaders of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) such as SAPP President Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Chin Su Phin (LDP President), Datuk Julita Majungki (PBS), Datuk Masiung Banah (PGRS), and representatives from Usno and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).