KKFBOA disappointed with Safma sudden decision

KOTA KINABALU (June 23): The Kota Kinabalu Fishing Boat Owners Association (KKFBOA) has expressed disappointment on the late notification from Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (Safma) that it will temporarily halt the operation of vessels and the unloading of marine products for seven days from June 24 to June 30 to allow for the upgrading of its premises.

Safma general manager Syed Mohd Hafizan Roslan said in a statement yesterday that this is a mandatory measure to ensure the wellbeing and comfort of users of its premises and facilities in the future, and in the meantime, vessel operations and the unloading of marine products will be relocated to the Sepanggar area.

KKFBOA said it appreciates the efforts of Safma in upgrading the basic facilities and jetty as it provides them with a more comfortable environment to unload the catch and customers to buy fish.

However, they were only informed on Friday that Safma will be completely closed for a week for maintenance and cleaning works.

A KKFBOA spokesperson said this sudden decision was shocking and had caused huge losses to boat owners, manufacturers and customers as most of the fishing vessels had gone out to fish after Hari Raya Haji on June 17.

“KKFBOA had consulted with the Safma management on Friday, hoping that the closure could be shortened from seven days to three, or open a temporary space at the back to allow us to unload the catch, but no conclusion was reached.

“We request the management of SAFMA to cooperate with us to avoid unnecessary serious losses and ensure that manufacturers can operate smoothly.

“Hundreds of fishing vessels are expected to return to the jetty to unload their catch in the next few days, but Safma’s sudden decision to completely halt operations for seven days has left ship owners unable to make appropriate preparations. This problem is difficult to solve in the short term,” they said in a statement today.

Concerning the ambiguity of an alternative location for unloading catches in Sepanggar, the spokesperson queried the specific location as boat owners have not found a suitable place until now.

The association is appealing for Safma to understand the difficulties of boat owners, stressing the importance of early notification.

“As Kota Kinabalu has nowhere else to offload the catch, early notification is essential to enable all parties to make the necessary preparations and minimize losses.

“Furthermore, the supply of fish in the market will be severely affected due to this closure.

“We are also requesting to shorten the closure period to three days so that we can better rearrange our work schedules, achieving a win-win situation,” they said.

KKFBOA expressed hope that this statement gets understanding and support from Safma and the general public.