Mayor Wee: Two rabies cases reported in Bau, Kuching this week

KUCHING (June 23): Two rabies cases involving stray dogs were reported in Bau and Kuching this week, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

In his weekly Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ on Saturday, he said the case in Bau happened at Kampung Merembeh, while the other took place at Jalan Belatoh, Malihah area here.

In view of this, Wee urged the local community to remain vigilant for their own safety and the well-being of their loved ones.

Additionally, he encouraged pet owners to take proper care of their dogs and ensure that they receive vaccinations against rabies.

He said concerted efforts are necessary to stop the spread of rabies so as to achieve zero rabies eventually.

“Be it the government or me the mayor, we are very concerned about the safety of our people. We hope there will be no more unwanted incident,” he said.

Wee also emphasised that elected representatives have an an equal role in helping the people and solving the problems faced by the community.