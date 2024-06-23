New GRS member PCS to further strengthen coalition

PENAMPANG (June 23): Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) aims to further strengthen the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) following its recent admission into the coalition on May 22.

Addressing party delegates during the party’s four-yearly General Conference at ITCC Penampang, PCS president Tan Sri Anifah Aman began by expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sabah and GRS chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, for welcoming PCS into the coalition in his officiating speech.

He also acknowledged the initial skepticism and challenges from external parties but affirmed PCS’s commitment to Sabah’s political stability and the rights of its people.

“Despite the cynical media reports and external unease, our entry into GRS is crucial for strengthening Sabah’s political landscape with local parties at the helm,” said Anifah.

He emphasised that the unity and cooperation among GRS component parties would enhance their collective voice and credibility, ensuring that Sabah’s aspirations and rights are vigorously pursued.

Reflecting on PCS’s journey since he assumed leadership in 2020, Anifah noted the party’s resilience despite not winning in the state elections and the departure of several leaders.

“PCS is committed to serving the people and fighting for Sabah’s rights, particularly the full implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Anifah also underscored the importance of economic, educational, health and infrastructure advancements, emphasising that these goals could only be achieved if Sabah’s rights under the Federal Constitution are fulfilled.

He reiterated the need for Sabah to receive 40% of the Federal revenue collected in the state, which would significantly boost local development projects.

In his speech, Anifah praised recent government initiatives aligning with PCS’s previous manifesto, such as efforts to prevent party-hopping among elected representatives.

He also acknowledged the state government’s collaboration with Petronas to involve state-owned companies in oil exploration and the ongoing efforts to increase Sabah’s parliamentary seats.

Highlighting the party’s educational initiatives, Anifah, who is also Invest Sabah Berhad chairman mentioned plans to bring foreign universities to Sabah, providing quality education opportunities for local youths and ensuring scholarships for deserving students.

He commended the government’s program to train and employ hardcore poor youths, a dual-purpose effort to eradicate poverty and create job opportunities.

As PCS prepares for the 17th Sabah State Election in 2025, Anifah called on all party members to strengthen their machinery and support the GRS coalition.

He urged delegates to elect experienced and committed leaders during the conference to ensure the party’s continued success and influence in Sabah’s political landscape.

“We must uphold the ‘Sabah First’ principle to ensure that local parties govern Sabah for the benefit of future generations. Our unity and dedication today will determine our success and prevent future disappointments,” he said further.