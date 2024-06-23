Petronas keen to strengthen bond with Sarawak media fraternity

KUCHING (June 23): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is looking forward to building relationships and strengthening rapport with the Sarawak media fraternity.

In stating this, Petronas Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Relations and Communications Siti Azlina Abdul Latif said having more engagements with the media will cultivate and nurture a long-term relationship that is beneficial to both parties.

“We are committed to continue engaging with Sarawak’s media practitioners through various programmes, with the view of enhancing the media’s understanding of the increasingly complex oil and gas industry alongside the company’s transition to renewable energy,” she said.

She was speaking at a ‘Ngiling Bidai’ (closing of Gawai Dayak celebration) event hosted by Petronas here last Friday which was attended by some 50 media practitioners.

Adding on, Siti Azlina said Petronas will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this August.

Among those present were Petronas Sarawak senior manager Nurazibah M. Rabu, general manager (Digital Media) Siti Safarina Amrita Alias, and senior manager (Media Communications) Praevitriana Yuliawiratman.