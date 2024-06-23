PKR S’wak confirms new 2024 state leadership committee

MIRI (June 23): Roland Engan and Ahmad Nazib Johari will continue to serve as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) State Leadership Council chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

The new committee was appointed during a meeting held on June 21, said newly-appointed information chief Tay Wei Wei in a statement.

“PKR Sarawak members congratulate those appointed and hope they will continue carrying out their duties to the best of their abilities,” he said.

The meeting also saw PKR Saratok branch chairman Ibil Jaya appointed vice chairman I, PKR Sibu branch chairman Norisham Mohamed Ali (vice-chairman II), PKR Mas Gading branch chairman Daniel Jani Unggu (vice-chairman III), Miri MP Chiew Choon Man (vice-chairman IV), and PKR Puncak Borneo chairwoman Victoria Musa (vice-chairman V).

Chiew remains Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Sarawak chief as well as AMK Miri branch chief.

Meanwhile, PKR Kota Samarahan branch chairman Mahmud Epah was appointed as secretary, PKR Stampin chairman David Chow Ah Hong (treasurer), and PKR Petra Jaya branch member Saifunnizam Sam (organising secretary).

Ahmad Nazib was also appointed as election director, PKR Petra Jaya branch chairman Iswardy Morni (strategy director), PKR Mukah branch chairman Abdul Jalil Bujang (training director), and Wing Miku (communications director).