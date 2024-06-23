PM Anwar reiterates firm commitment to MA63

KUCHING (June 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his firm commitment to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), emphasising the need to honour promises made to Sabah and Sarawak.

“I assume the premiership with a clear commitment: what we promised, we have to honour, simple.

“And, that includes MA63,” said Anwar in his speech during the state-level Gawai Dayak gala dinner at Borneo Convention Centre here last night.

Anwar assured that any major issues would be addressed collectively, with the cabinet striving to resolve all outstanding issues related to the agreement promptly.

He noted that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been tasked with chairing a committee alongside Sabah Chief Minister and other key ministers.

“I said you proceed only if there are major problems, then you refer to us. This decision was reached by the cabinet’s consensus,” he explained.

In this respect, Anwar emphasised the importance of mutual respect and cooperation for the nation’s prosperity.

“This nation must survive as a great nation only when we work together as a team and learn to respect differences and other cultures,” he said.

He also expressed his optimism and desire for clarity in addressing the agreement.

“I am actually a very optimistic person, but let us be clear about what we want. We work as a team. What is clear and evident in the agreement, we must implement. And what is somewhat doubtful, we discuss and resolve amicably.”

Addressing demands and expectations from various states, Anwar stressed the need for collaboration without causing tension.

“In every meeting with the states, there are indeed demands or pressures; that’s normal. But it should not lead to strained relations because what is important is cooperation among us,” he added.