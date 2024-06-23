Positive outlook for Dalat’s sago industry, says rep

KUCHING (June 23): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is optimistic about the growth prospects for Dalat’s sago industry.

With six production facilities in Dalat, she said Dalat contributed 50 per cent to the state’s output of sago products and therefore, deemed it essential to have a building complex in Dalat to propel the industry’s growth.

“Given Dalat’s large area, we had previously proposed a plan for the construction of Sago and Nipah Industrial Development Complex in Dalat and this has recently been approved by the state cabinet,” she told the reporters when met at an event at Jalan Muhibbah here yesterday.

On another related development, the Dalat assemblywoman revealed of her constituency’s future plan to host the ‘Balau Carnival’, aimed at promoting the downstream and upstream sectors of the sago or ‘rumbia’ trees products, following the minister’s recent working visit to Sabah’s sago gallery in Kuala Penyu.

The Balau Carnival, she said, was proposed to be held once every two years, alongside the ‘Pesta Bersaug’ (boat festival) but was put off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We plan to further develop the sago industry through festivals like these to create and heighten public awareness of the industry,” she said, adding that the Pesta Bersaug will be held sometime in October this year.