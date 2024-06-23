Premier visits Nanta’s residence for Gawai Dayak

KUCHING (June 23): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today visited the home of Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi in conjunction with Gawai Dayak.

Abang Johari arrived at Nanta’s residence at 12.40pm and was warmly welcomed by Nanta and his family.

“Before having a meal at Nanta’s residence, Nanta had invited the premier and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang for a photo and souvenir exchange session.

“The conlusion of the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration has not dampened the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ among Sarawak leaders who continue to hold ‘ngabang’ (house-to-house visiting) activities,” said a post on the Sarawakku Facebook page.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (MA63, Law and Federal-State Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.