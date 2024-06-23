‘Run to Save Lives 4.0’ draws over 2,000 participants in Kuching

KUCHING (June 23): Over 2,000 people from all walks of life braved the light rain this morning to participate in the ‘Run to Save Lives 4.0’, which flag-off took place at the MBKS foyer here.

Organised by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kuching Branch and supported by the City Joggers Club (CJC) Kuching, the run was divided into two categories namely 3km and 5km.

Prior to the flag-off performed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian at around 6.30am, participants had a warm-up session amidst the unpromising weather.

Children donning raincoats were among the runners who supported the healthy activity while a couple of participants were seen using umbrellas.

Among those present at the flag-off was Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.