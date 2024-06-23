Sibu muscleman defends Mr Sarawak champ title

SIBU (June 23): It came as quite a surprise for Farrokh Ibtisam Ting when his name was announced as the ‘Champion of Champions’ at the 58th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships, staged at Starlink Hotel here last night.

The Sibu Hospital laboratory technician outflexed his competitors in the Men’s Senior Bodybuilding Above-75kg Class, before clinching the coveted crown during the battle among the category winners.

“I’m speechless, actually,” he laughed when met by The Borneo Post right after the event.

“I’m very happy, yes, but also a bit surprised because I thought that I was not looking as sharp as I was during this competition last year.

“Still, I’m grateful and humbled by this win. It also feels great being up against really worthy competitors, especially the bodybuilders from Miri who have really great physiques,” said Farrokh, who will turn 40 this November.

Organised by the Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA), Mr Sarawak 2024 gathered 42 athletes representing the Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones.

They competed in nine categories, including the Women’s Open, which was won by Ong Shih Ling, and had Tina Nubib taking second place. Both are from Kuching.

The Men’s Sports Physique Class had Ahmad Alif Mohamad Merah of Sibu winning the Under-170cm category, and Mohd Nasriq Tambi of Kuching coming out tops in the Above-170cm event.

Chong Hien Yung of Miri outperformed other finalists of the Under-167cm category of Men’s Athletic Physique, while Muhd Azzrul Safare of Sibu excelled in the Above-167cm competition.

The double-winner of the night was Hamizan Zaudin of Miri, who secured the Men’s Masters (Age 45 and Above) and Men’s Senior Bodybuilding Under-75kg titles.

Ranovich Mathew of Miri was adjudged the best in the Men’s Senior Bodybuilding Up to 65kg class, but it was a very close fight between him and team-mate Sariewin Mudim, who placed second.

The category winners automatically qualified for the Sarawak contingent set to represent the state at the 53rd Annual Mr Malaysia Bodybuilding Championships to be taking place in Johor Bahru this August.

Nevertheless, the technical committee of the SBBA would also select several more athletes for the Johor meet, based on their performance in Mr Sarawak 2024.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang officiated at the event here last night, where Sarawak Bodybuilding Association president Dato Wee Hong Seng and SDBWA president Chia Soon Seong were among the guests.