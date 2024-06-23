Strengthen Sabah Umno before negotiating – Ahmad Zahid

KIMANIS (June 23): Umno leaders, especially in Sabah, need to focus on strengthening the party first before negotiating any political collaborations with other parties, advised Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that this principle should be upheld to fortify Sabah Umno at all levels in preparation for the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

“Do not worry about whom we want to collaborate with. Do not negotiate when we are weak, remember this. We only negotiate when we have strength.

“Build our strength first before negotiating. Insya Allah, those we negotiate with will join us; they will not follow the weak,” he said when opening the Kimanis Umno Division annual meeting in Bongawan here on Today.

Also present were Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Kimanis Umno Division chief Datuk Mohamad Alamin, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister.

Ahmad Zahid expressed optimism that Umno can regain its dominance in Sabah’s political landscape based on the strong support and confidence shown by its members during his opening of four Umno division meetings in the state since Saturday.

Therefore, he urged Sabah Umno leaders to not only use their wisdom in strategising but also to commit fully to restoring and reclaiming the party’s honour in the upcoming state election.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid reminded all Umno leaders and members to remain steadfast in their struggle, maintain firm principles and prioritise the party.

“Never be indecisive. Always have a stand. Prioritise the party first. The matter of offers comes later,” he said.-Bernama