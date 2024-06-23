STU: RM100 mln to upgrade rural schools eases education woes

KUCHING (June 23): The allocation of RM100 million by the Sarawak government to repair and upgrade dilapidated rural schools will greatly contribute towards efforts to strengthen education in the state, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU).

Its president Kullin Djayang said the union greatly welcomed the announcement on the matter by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Saturday night, and extended STU’s highest gratitude and appreciation to the state government.

“For a long time, many parties including STU had voiced concerns about upgrading and repairing dilapidated schools, highlighting it as an issue that needed serious attention especially from the Ministry of Education and state government.

“Therefore, this announcement brings relief to efforts to strengthen education in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Kullin also hoped the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government would consistently give full support to the state Education Department in identifying the schools that required immediate repairs.

Furthermore, he said any significant damage to schools caused by natural disasters such as floods and strong winds also needed to be addressed.

“As a union for teachers, we want all members and the teaching fraternity in Sarawak to be able to work and teach comfortably in their respective schools.

“We also want a more conducive environment for students in all schools, especially those in rural and remote areas. This is crucial in bridging the educational gap between rural and urban areas,” he said.

Kullin also reminded all parties to fully utilise the state government’s allocation without misappropriating funds.